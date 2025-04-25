Experience The Songs Of Spring In Concert

1 min read

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is presenting the annual Spring Concert on Sunday, May 4th at 4:00 pm. The program will include a variety of music from the eight Children’s Choir ensembles.

The Spring Concert promises a vibrant celebration of global musical traditions and diverse instrumentation, showcasing the talents of the FWCC singers across a rich spectrum of genres. The audience will enjoy everything from classic folk songs like Shenandoah and Four White Horses to spirituals such as Siyahamba, and modern works including a newly commissioned piece, Peace Begins Here, by Daniel Schwandt and Hannah Denecke. The evening culminates in the joyful, combined choir performances of Homeland and Thank You for the Music, showcasing the talent and musical exploration of more than 230 singers.

“The Spring Concert is one of the most meaningful moments of our season,” said Jonathan Busarow, Executive Artistic Director of the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir. “It showcases the hard work, growth, and artistry of our singers. The audience will be inspired not only by the range of music presented, but also by the dedication and collaborative spirit these young performers bring to the stage.” Busarow added that this year’s program will celebrate 12 graduating high school singers with 86 years of combined participation.

The concert will be held on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus in the Music Center (2101 E Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805). Tickets are available through the Artstix Community Box Office (artstix.org). Ages 0-4 are free.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir teaches music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is proud to represent 85 different schools in addition to 53 homeschoolers from 48 zip codes in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties. For more information visit fwcchoir.org.