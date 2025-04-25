‘All New Afternoons With Terra’ Coming Soon

2 min read

WRNP Rhythm and Praise 94.1, a radio ministry of Taylor University, is delighted to announce veteran television news anchor Terra Brantley is joining the team as its new afternoon radio host. She will make her on-air debut on the urban gospel music station April 28.

Respected for her leadership, mentorship, and commitment to excellence, Brantley has been described as “truly a heavy hitter in our market” a “trailblazer, a community icon and a servant leader.”

She retired from television news this year as the longest serving African American news anchor in Indiana. It happened months after winning the Silver Circle Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Great Lakes Chapter. Terra, a multi-Emmy award-winning journalist, is also in the Indiana Associated Press Hall of Fame for her journalistic integrity and community work in and beyond the Hoosier state.



“I am so blessed to have an on-air position at Rhythm and Praise where I can openly share my Christian faith and continue serving our community,” said Brantley. “This is a ministry that inspires and encourages people – lifts them up! I can’t wait to see what our team can accomplish as the station continues to grow.”

Executive Director, Ross McCampbell says, “God did one of His happy surprises here by providing the right person at the right time who is a perfect mission-fit to serve with this ministry and we are elated!”

Program Director, Monique Moss says, “We are so excited God placed Terra at Rhythm and Praise! We’re happy to have her expertise and great energy on this team.”

You can listen to “All New Afternoons with Terra” from 2 to 6 p.m. starting April 28 on Rhythm and Praise 94.1. You can also listen online by going to rnp941.org and learn more about the Rhythm and Praise team.

The mission of Rhythm and Praise 94.1 is to communicate God’s redemptive love and truth through captivating media that inform, entertain, challenge, inspire, and encourage.

WRNP is a listener-supported, not-for-profit Gospel radio station owned by Taylor University that broadcasts 24/7 at 94.1 FM in Fort Wayne; online streams at RNP941.org and via the RNP 94.1 app.