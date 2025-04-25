Celebrate The National Day Of Prayer

1 min read

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, residents of Allen County, Indiana, will gather to observe the National Day of Prayer, joining communities across the nation in a unified call for spiritual reflection and intercession. This year’s theme, “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled,” is inspired by Romans 15:13, emphasizing a collective yearning for hope and renewal.

The central event will be held at noon in the theater of the Allen County Public Library’s main branch, located at 900 Library Plaza in Fort Wayne. Organized by the local National Day of Prayer Steering Committee, the gathering will feature prayers led by community members and leaders, focusing on various facets of society, including families, government, the judiciary, and other pressing concerns.

Pastor Peter Janzen, chair of the Allen County National Day of Prayer Steering Committee, highlighted the significance of the event in a recent interview with WBCL Radio. He emphasized that prayer remains a foundational aspect of Christian life and that this annual observance offers a vital opportunity for the community to seek divine guidance and unity.

In addition to the main gathering, other events are scheduled throughout Allen County. For instance, Harvest Fellowship Church will host an evening observance at 7:00 PM, providing another opportunity for communal prayer and reflection.

The National Day of Prayer has been a significant part of American tradition since its inception in 1952, serving as a moment for individuals of all faiths to come together in prayer for the nation. This year’s observance in Allen County continues this tradition, inviting all community members to participate in this collective act of faith and hope.

For more information on local events or to participate in the National Day of Prayer, individuals can visit the official website at nationaldayofprayer.org.