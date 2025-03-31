Memorial To Pay Tribute To Local Vietnam Vets

1 min read

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is paying tribute to all local Vietnam Veterans whose names are forever inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall at 2122 O’Day Road.

March 29th is National Vietnam Veterans Day and in honor of all those courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, local veterans will read the names of Allen County Veterans, as well as Veterans from surrounding counties who were killed in combat. The ceremony starts at 10:00 am.

The program will include an Honor Guard from Marine Corp League #1435. Patrick Fraizer, 2nd Vice Commander at the Shrine, will read the soldiers’ prayer and lead the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem will be performed by Angi Newkirk. Chaplain John Ray will deliver the opening prayer. 1st Vice Commander Eric Johnson will be giving his opening remarks. A total of 13 Veterans from the area will read the names of the local and area Veterans on the memorial wall.

Eric Johnson 1st Vice Commander, will deliver closing remarks followed by the playing of taps by Richard Porfilio. After the ceremony, a Vietnam book “Time to Honor” about Indiana soldiers who served during the war, will be given away to each Vietnam Era Veteran. Any Veteran who served from 1955 to 1975, regardless of duty station, will receive this book as a keepsake of the event. For information contact Eric Johnson 1st Vice Commander at 260-438-0726