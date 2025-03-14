One-Of-A-Kind Scavenger Hunt To Look For Elk Sheds

1 min read

LC Nature Park invites adventurers of all ages to its annual Antler Round-Up on Saturday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9744 Aboite Rd, Roanoke, IN. This unique outdoor scavenger hunt gives participants a rare opportunity to enter the park’s east enclosure — an area typically closed to the public — to search for hidden elk antlers.

“This is the one day a year guests can go into one of our enclosures,” said Kelly Borgmann, Executive Director of LC Nature Park. “It’s our adventurous version of an Easter Egg Hunt and a great way to see the park from a different view.”

Participants can work in teams to locate and bring back up to two antlers for weighing. The teams that find the smallest and largest antlers (by weight) will receive a trophy, but everyone will go home with a prize. Please note that the antlers will remain at the park and are not available for purchase.

Registration isn’t required, but spots are limited — so pre-register or plan to arrive early! Cost: $10 per person, $8 for Members. Register online at LCNaturePark.org/events/antler-round-up-2025 .

Don’t miss this exciting chance to explore the park and uncover nature’s hidden treasures!

LC Nature Park is located on 300 acres southwest of Fort Wayne. It lies within the Little River Valley and shares a natural heritage with nearby protected sites, such as Eagle Marsh. The park’s restored tallgrass prairies are home to a herd of bison and elk. An ancient sand dune can also be found among the forested areas. The park’s vision is to inspire a lasting appreciation for Indiana’s natural history and native environment.