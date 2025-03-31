Curtain Up, Hearts Open!

2 min read

Fort Wayne’s faith-based youth theater academy, Fire & Light Productions, is taking center stage this spring, not only with standout student performances but also with powerful partnerships that uplift children throughout the region. In a continued effort to build confidence and community, Fire & Light has joined forces with two impactful local organizations: Fort Wayne Center for Learning and Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, aligning shared missions of empowering youth through education, creativity, and care.

This April, Fire & Light kicks off the season with The Mystery of Tom Sawyer, a whimsical, music-filled adaptation of Mark Twain’s classic, written by the late Harvey Cocks. The show runs April 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12 at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab in downtown Fort Wayne. For this production, Fire & Light has partnered with Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, a licensed residential home that nurtures children ages 6–21 through family-style living, education, and faith-based development. To support their vital mission, 5% of ticket sales from both Saturday evening performances will be donated to the organization.

In May, the spotlight shifts to Korczak’s Children (May 1–3), a poignant production based on the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak and his bravery in protecting children during the Holocaust. This moving play lays the groundwork for the season finale, 42nd Street, a toe-tapping, Broadway classic bursting with music, dance, and timeless energy. Showtimes for 42nd Street span May 16–24, also at the ArtsLab. Fire & Light has partnered with the Fort Wayne Center for Learning for this final production. The nonprofit, founded by parents, supports children with learning difficulties through programs that build self-image and improve critical learning skills. Again, 5% of Saturday evening ticket sales will be donated, and the theater will shine a light on the Center’s essential community work during the show’s run.

Beyond its philanthropic efforts, Fire & Light is a launching pad for more than 100 students each season, many of whom step into the spotlight for the very first time. From acting and vocals to set design, lighting, and leadership, students are immersed in all aspects of theater in a nurturing, inclusive environment led by experienced professionals. Some kids come in shy and unsure of themselves. By the time they leave the stage on opening night, they’re transformed, not just as performers, but as people. Whether it’s through laughter, music, or powerful storytelling, Fire & Light Productions remains committed to building not only performers but confident, compassionate individuals who learn what it means to give their all, on stage and off.

Performances will be held at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. in Fort Wayne. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for kids, with group rates available for parties of 10 or more. For tickets, email tickets@artstix.org, call 260-422-4226, or visit fireandlightproductions.com. Catch the show and support a mission that goes far beyond the curtain call.