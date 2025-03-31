Hope & Hospitality: Supporting Families Through Difficult Times

4 min read

Hope’s Harbor is dedicated to supporting children facing serious illness by providing their families with comfort, care, and essential resources, ensuring they never face their journey alone.

One of their most ardent supporters is Jodi Keller, who has volunteered in their gift shop since April 2022. She shares, “Although I don’t have children of my own, I have a soft spot for them. The mission of Hope’s Harbor to support children receiving medical care by providing critical hospitality services to their families resonated with me.”

Executive Director Wendy Hoering elaborates, “Hope’s Harbor was founded in 1997 by Jack Arnold, a lifelong community member of Fort Wayne and professional pilot. Through his volunteerism with medically fragile children, Jack saw firsthand the challenges families faced when their child required hospital care far from home. Hope’s Harbor provides overnight accommodations, meals, and emotional support for families with seriously ill children receiving care at Lutheran Hospital and Dupont Hospital.”

Jodi finds it fulfilling to volunteer. “Since the gift shop is located within Lutheran Hospital, we naturally have hospital staff come in all the time. One thing that frequently happens is that nurses come in to buy gifts for their patients. I also have customers call on the phone asking to have gifts (often DeBrand’s chocolates) sent to the nurses caring for their family member.” The gift shop is open seven days a week: Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday-Sunday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Jodi dived into volunteering with both feet. “Before retiring in May 2019, a co-worker from Turnstone’s Board mentioned they needed volunteers during the 11-day Paralympic qualification tournaments for goalball and judo. As I watched the sign-up sheet and noted that many time slots were unfilled, I ended up taking two shifts on each of the 11 days. That was my first foray into volunteering. Nothing like jumping into the deep end!”

Then she became acquainted with the Volunteer Center. “Their easy-to-use website and wonderful staff help you find the volunteer opportunities that align with your personal passions. I had thought if I wanted to volunteer, I would have to spend copious amounts of time calling individual charities to see if they could use my help. The Volunteer Center website brings all that information into one location for easy searching. I had never considered volunteering while I was employed, thinking, ‘I don’t have time.’ The Volunteer Center can help you find opportunities that may be single events or recurring opportunities you might do only once or twice a month. Your volunteer commitments should be treated like a paid job—if you sign up, it’s important to show up! The organization you are volunteering with is counting on you.”

Dawning Gussenhoven is the Gift Shop Manager at Lutheran Hospital. “Volunteers are essential to help the gift shop keep operational costs low and, therefore, raise more proceeds for families. We look for volunteers who are reliable, friendly, patient, and possess good customer service skills, along with the ability to handle cash and stay organized.”

According to Wendy, “At Hope’s Harbor, no family ever receives a bill for their stay because, in life’s hardest moments, they should only have to focus on their child. But providing this care costs $119 per room per night, and we rely on generous donors to help keep our doors open.”

She continues, “Donations can be made on our website, hopesharborfw.org, by mail, or in person. Supporters can also ‘Shop for Us’ and purchase items from our personalized house essentials wish list, available on our website. Donating items like snacks, toiletries, and household products is a tangible way donors can be a part of offering families the comforts of home during a stressful time. Every gift, no matter the size, provides comfort, hope, and relief to families facing unimaginable challenges.”

“Volunteers are essential to our mission, helping us serve families 365 days a year! Volunteers staff our hospital gift shop, where every dollar earned directly supports our families.”

“Jodi is a powerhouse,” says Dawning. “She is efficient, organized, and dedicated. She takes great care and is very thorough with everything she does. Jodi is also a great coach and has trained and mentored numerous new volunteers. We are so grateful to have her on the team!”

Jodi sums it up: “In the hospital setting, people are going through a wide range of emotions, with worry over a loved one’s health at the forefront. Hope’s Harbor brings a ray of sunshine into their lives. By volunteering my time, I know that someone’s burden has been lightened.”

