Giving Back Together: A Couple’s Journey In Volunteering

4 min read

A married couple in southwest Fort Wayne is giving back to their community both independently and as a team. For Ron Fritze and Linda Stabler, volunteering is deeply fulfilling—they often find that they receive more than they give.

Since joining the Volunteer Center in 2021, this husband-and-wife duo has actively engaged in a variety of volunteer opportunities. Linda shares, “There are so many ways to volunteer. The opportunities listed on the Get Connected Volunteer Fort Wayne website offer something for everyone—whether you want to try something new or contribute in ways you’re already familiar with. Plus, it takes so little time to make a big difference. Never underestimate the impact you can make.”

Ron regularly volunteers at food banks, including Community Harvest, Wellspring, and Associated Churches. He explains, “There are so many people in need of food and shelter. Volunteering allows me to see the direct impact of my efforts in the community.” Together, Ron and Linda also give their time to Project 216, the Botanical Conservatory, and Race for the Warrior.

Linda volunteers weekly at Heartland Hospice, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Greenhouse, and every other week as an Airport Host at Fort Wayne–Allen County Airport Authority, where she welcomes travelers with cookies. “Volunteering lifts my spirits! Being around friendly, familiar faces eases my stress during difficult times—it’s my release and makes me smile.” She and Ron also set aside three to four days each week to spend time together at home, ensuring a healthy balance.

When asked if volunteering has helped them develop new skills or perspectives, Linda responds, “Absolutely! Through my hospice work, I’ve realized I’m an effective listener and good at making conversation. I’ve also learned that I’m not afraid to try new things, even if they seem uncomfortable at first.”

Ron agrees, noting that volunteering has helped him improve his communication skills. “The more I do it, the better it feels. Overall, this has been a rewarding journey for both of us.”

Ron and Linda discovered volunteer opportunities through the Volunteer Center, a nonprofit organization that connects individuals with over 140 partner agencies in need of volunteers. These agencies include nonprofits, civic and community organizations, faith-based groups, and medical institutions.

To get started, the couple created a confidential profile and attended a volunteer introduction session. To learn more about volunteering opportunities, visit volunteerfortwayne.org.

In addition to their other volunteer work, Ron and Linda also support the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program as seasonal greeters.

VITA, a completely volunteer-driven program, offers free tax preparation services for individuals earning $67,000 or less. If you would like to have your taxes prepared, the program runs through April 12th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and is located at 1101 Lafayette Street. Tax preparation hours are Monday: 1:00 – 6:30 PM; Tuesday & Wednesday: 1:00 – 5:30 PM; Saturday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

As greeters, Ron and Linda review client paperwork before it is passed to tax preparers. Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter highlights the program’s impact:

“Now in its 21st year locally, the VITA tax program provides free state and federal tax preparation for low-to-moderate-income families, saving them an average of $350 in tax preparation fees. This vital service is a partnership between the Volunteer Center, United Way of Allen County, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Thanks to a dedicated team of IRS-certified volunteers who contribute over 1,800 hours annually, more than 2,300 tax returns are prepared each year—bringing an estimated $2.8 million in tax refunds back to local families. These refunds have a huge community impact, helping families afford housing, food, education, and other necessities.”

To find out what documents you need to bring, visit volunteerfortwayne.org and click on Free Tax Help.

Through volunteering, Ron has become more aware of the community’s needs. He emphasizes that volunteers not only provide essential support but also allow nonprofit organizations to allocate resources to other critical areas.

Linda sums it up best: “I feel like a true team member—part of a community where local businesses, families, and volunteers come together. It’s incredibly rewarding.”

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by the Volunteer Center to inspire and encourage volunteers in Fort Wayne and beyond.