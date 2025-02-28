Community Food Drive Celebrates 5 Years, Encourages Donations

2 min read

United Way of Allen County is in the process of hosting its 5th annual Community Food Drive that will run until March 4, 2025. This event is sponsored by Meijer, Kathy Callen, Summit Legacy Foundation, USW Local 715, PHP, Rea Magnet Wire, Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO, Anthem, Bowen Health, and Fort Wayne Newspapers.

Three local organizations will benefit from this initiative: Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, and Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry. As the cost of basic needs continues to rise, more households are struggling. This annual food drive is one of the many ways United Way is working to reduce food insecurity, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community.

“After the holidays, food banks are often depleted and in need of replenishment. Our community food drive is intended to help meet that need,” said Brandi Buck, Executive Director of United Way of Allen County. “We’re excited to once again host this food drive in partnership with our sponsors to help support our community.”

This year, United Way is partnering with Salsa Grille to encourage the community to donate nonperishable food items at any Salsa Grille location in Fort Wayne. The initiative aims to engage and support local efforts through food donations.

Additionally, United Way is collaborating with 24 community partner organizations for an internal food drive collection benefiting Allen County. The goal is to surpass last year’s total of nearly 7,000 pounds of food.

A grocery list of suggested items can be found on our website: unitedwayallencounty.org/food-drive

Food donations needed are canned meat/protein, peanut butter, canned beans, boxed dinners, rice, pasta, and cereal. These items must be unopened, non-perishable, not homemade, not expired, and not in glass containers. You can also make a monetary donation to the Community Food Drive by visiting unitedwayallencounty.org/food-drive or by texting FOOD25 to 41444. If you have any questions, please email volunteer@uwacin.org.

Established in 1922, United Way of Allen County works to cultivate and advance community solutions that change the lives of families and individuals who are working hard but struggling to survive. Through advocacy, agency investments, collaborative initiatives, and volunteerism, we will boldly impact critical community issues in Allen County. For more information, please visit www.unitedwayallencounty.org.