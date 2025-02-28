Rezoning Initiative Launches In The Heart Of Waynedale

2 min read

The City of Fort Wayne is launching a rezoning initiative to update classifications along Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road. This effort, led by the Planning and Policy Department alongside the Allen County Department of Planning Services, seeks to create a zoning framework that supports sustainable growth and aligns with the community’s evolving needs.

The targeted areas include Bluffton Road between Waynewood Drive and Reservation Drive, and Lower Huntington Road between Bradbury Avenue and Koester Drive. These zoning updates stem from recommendations made in the 2017 Bluffton Road Lower Huntington Road Corridor Improvement Plan, which identified the need to modernize zoning regulations to foster organized development.

It has been previously noted by City staff that zoning in this part of the community has likely gone untouched since the annexation of Waynedale into Fort Wayne in 1957. The rezoning proposal seeks to promote a more neighborhood-friendly future by reducing the large swatches of industrial and commercial designations down to their current uses, while districting an urban corridor and residential areas.

A dedicated work group composed of city and county planners is reviewing current zoning classifications and considering adjustments that would facilitate development while maintaining the area’s character. Community input plays a crucial role in this process, with public feedback helping to shape the final rezoning proposals before submission to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Public engagement is encouraged through two open house sessions on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Southwest Fire District Station 1, 7001 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Residents and business owners are invited to participate in the mid-day session from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or an evening session from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to review proposed zoning updates, ask questions, and provide feedback.

An interactive online map displaying current and suggested zoning changes is available for public review, along with a downloadable PDF of the rezoning proposal, at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/bluffton-lower-huntington-rd-rezoning.

For further information, residents can contact the Fort Wayne – Allen County Department of Planning Services at 260-449-7607 or via email at acfwplancommission@allencounty.us.

This initiative is part of the city’s broader efforts to enhance Fort Wayne’s infrastructure and support responsible development. By updating zoning regulations, the city aims to create a more efficient, sustainable, and community-focused urban landscape.