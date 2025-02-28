Local Worship & Events: February 28 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 9am – 11am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Food Bank is open every Mon, Wed and Fri from 9:00am-11:00am, Door #1. (Exception: when FWCS is closed; the food bank is closed) Must bring proof of address.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE
When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 @ 7:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3
Who: Everyone
Add’l: Lord, come and help us clear all the debris from our hearts Come and restore us to your presence! We have too long ignored you and wandered from your presence. Bring us back to you, merciful God. Out of despair, God brought hope. Praise God for God’s healing love. Out of sadness, God brings joy and peace Lord, open our hearts to your joy and peace this Lenten season. AMEN
COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU MEAL
When: Monday, March 10 @ 5:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #3, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Please drive up and receive a sack meal consisting of a ham or turkey sandwich, applesauce, chips and cookie.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
NEW LOCATION!
6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE
When: March 5, 2025 at 7 pm
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Contact: 260-622-4326
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Enjoy Social Time
Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /
Thur, 6pm
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am
Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
