Local Worship & Events: February 28 Update

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 9am – 11am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: Food Bank is open every Mon, Wed and Fri from 9:00am-11:00am, Door #1. (Exception: when FWCS is closed; the food bank is closed) Must bring proof of address.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE

When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 @ 7:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3

Who: Everyone

Add’l: Lord, come and help us clear all the debris from our hearts Come and restore us to your presence! We have too long ignored you and wandered from your presence. Bring us back to you, merciful God. Out of despair, God brought hope. Praise God for God’s healing love. Out of sadness, God brings joy and peace Lord, open our hearts to your joy and peace this Lenten season. AMEN

COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU MEAL

When: Monday, March 10 @ 5:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #3, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: Please drive up and receive a sack meal consisting of a ham or turkey sandwich, applesauce, chips and cookie.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

NEW LOCATION!

6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE

When: March 5, 2025 at 7 pm

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Contact: 260-622-4326

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Enjoy Social Time

Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Mon-Sat

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Chair Yoga:

Mon & Fri, 11am

Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /

Thur, 6pm

Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am

Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm

$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

