Celebrating Women In History: Voice Of The Township

It’s almost March, and that means it’s Women’s History Month, an annual observance to highlight the contributions of women to events in history and to contemporary society. Celebrated in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Women’s History Month corresponds with International Women’s Day on March 8th.

Staff member Patsy Brewer looks up from practicing CPR.

The National Women’s History Alliance, an American non-profit organization that prides itself as the only national clearinghouse providing information and training in multicultural women’s history for educators, community organizations, and parents, has been promoting women’s history in the United states for over forty years, They led the coalition that successfully lobbied Congress to designate March as Women’s History Month in 1987. Every year they designate a theme for the celebration. For 2025 the theme is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.” This theme spotlights the contributions women have made to the American educational system, the free marketplace of ideas, and the very fabric of our democracy.

“This theme celebrates the collective strength and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship, and leadership. Through their efforts, they have served as an inspiration for all generations — both past and present.”

“From classrooms to boardrooms, and from grassroots movements to global initiatives, women educators and leaders have played a pivotal role in nurturing minds and inspiring transformative action.

The goals and objectives expressed by this month’s theme are:

Honor: Recognize the achievements and contributions of women educators, mentors, and leaders.

Inspiration: Motivate all generations to pursue education and leadership roles.

Education: Raise awareness about the unheralded legacies of women from every walk of life, highlighting their unique contributions and diverse backgrounds, including socioeconomic status, ethnicity, race, culture, abilities, and personal experiences.

Uniting: Bring together communities to explore, share, and celebrate women’s history and achievements.

Envisioning: Create a blueprint for the future that honors our foremothers and builds bridges for the next generation of women.” From the Alliance’s website.

On February 7th this year, we all wore red for the “Go Red for Women” day when the American Heart Association promoted supporting women’s heart health.

“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, yet women still remain underdiagnosed and undertreated,” said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association CEO. “At the American Heart Association, we are working to change the future of health. Go Red for Women is a powerful movement that connects women across the country to share information, motivation, and inspiration. Together we can harness that support system to create better health outcomes for all women.”

One of the pillars of that movement is the promotion of the learning of how to perform CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Earlier this year everyone on our staff had first-time or refresher training in CPR, and we are officially certified. This is a great way to feel confident that in the event of an emergency with a client or staff member; man, woman or child, we can do all we are capable of to pull the person through.

So have a heart and join us in celebrating National Women’s History Month!