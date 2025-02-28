Searching For Edible Book Festival Entries

2 min read

The 16th Annual Edible Book Festival is officially happening on Mar. 31, 2025, and Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s Library is looking for participants to serve up their “edible books”. It’s a chance for local businesses and food artists to connect and promote themselves to the community.

“Anyone can participate, including community members and Ivy Tech students and staff,” says Liz Metz, librarian at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. “It is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to interact with the community, promote themselves, and have fun!”

Participant Guidelines:

Must be 18 years or older, those under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult

Responsible for personally serving their edible book at the event

Required to list ingredients so it may be displayed for those with food allergies

At this free event, book lovers and food enthusiasts of all ages are invited to judge their favorite designs and flavors. Pre-registration is only required for those bringing edible books; attendees only need to bring their taste buds! Refreshments will be provided by Ivy Tech and served throughout the festival.

Deadline to register an edible book is Monday, March 24, 2025. Those interested can register for free by visiting link.ivytech.edu/ebf.

The event will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. on Mar. 31 at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne North Campus, Student Life Center Gym, 3701 Dean Drive Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns with the needs of the community. The College provides a seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree. Follow Ivy Tech on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information.