Local Text Ads: January 31 Update

FISH DINNER @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Fridays 4:30-7:00p: Feb. 28, March 28, April 18

$14.00 adults, $8.00 kids (ages 6-10), under 5 free

Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

COZY CABIN RETREAT

Cabin sleeps 12+ in a secluded area. Features woods and a pond to ice skate on. Call for more information (260) 433-2856 or (260) 446-1799

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting and stump grinding we do about anything you can think of FREE ESTIMATE

Phone : 260-579-7299 /

260-258-6113

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing, pressure washing, snow removal, leaf removal, junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 7:30a-10:30a

Join us for a delicious breakfast on the First Saturday of Each Month!

Cost: Free-Will Offering – No RSVP Required

Serving: Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausages, Coffee, Orange Juice & Milk

Masonic Lodge No. 739

7039 Elzey St, Ft Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

INTERIOR/

EXTERIOR PAINTING

Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445 or

260-402-8683

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-535.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior

Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

CORNHOLE AND EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, February 8

Doors open at 5p, sign up 5:30p, play starts 6:30p

$20 entry fee includes Door Prizes, Brats, Hot Dogs, & Snacks. Cornhole is double elimination with blind drawer for partners. Location Fort Wayne Sport, 3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802

Questions call Jason 260-413-0864

HUGE GARAGE SALE

Fri. March 7, 9a-4p & Sat. March 8, 9a-3p

BARGAINS GALORE & PRICED TO SELL

Includes furniture, toys, tools, home goods & much more!

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802

Call: Jason 260-413-0864

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?

We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area. This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print. We are looking for local news writers. Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.