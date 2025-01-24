Betty Lucille Gibson, 101, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Betty was born October 7, 1923 and married Orval E. Gibson, June 29, 1946. They were charter members of St. Therese Catholic Church.

She was a homemaker and loved family vacations, cooking, flowers and reading. Betty adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty especially enjoyed baking her family’s favorite chocolate chip cookies.

Betty is survived by her son, Gary (Nancy) Gibson, of rural Lagro, IN; daughters, Sharon Toor, of Fort Wayne and Lisa (Todd) Smith, of Huntington, IN; son-in-law, Leonard Wirtner, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, John (Heather) Wirtner, Seth Gibson, Natalie Gibson, Jeremy (Rachel) Wirtner; great-grandchildren, Justin Wirtner, Jaden Wirtner, Adler Gibson, Ezra Wirtner, and Archer Wirtner; siblings, Mary Ann (Bob) Webb, Leo (LaDonna) Burke, Norman Burke, John (Marjie) Burke; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Burke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecile (Lehman) Burke; husband, Orval Gibson; daughter, Carol Wirtner; and siblings, Harry Burke, Bernard Burke, Richard Burke and Nancy Valentine.

A visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes – Foster Park, 6301 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Rosary to begin at 3:00 pm. A funeral mass will be on Monday, January 20, 2025 at 11:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN, with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder, IN.

Per Betty’s grandchildren, “To us she wasn’t just a Grandmother, she was the definition of love, kindness, and resilience.”

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Therese Parish or Stillwater Hospice.