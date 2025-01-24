Marilyn J. Janson, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2025. She was born on August 20, 1935 in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Harold and Harriett (Tew) Olds. Marilyn was a graduate of East Lansing High School and received her Associates Degree from Michigan State University. She worked as a preschool teacher for over 25 plus years at Waynedale United Methodist Church Preschool. Marilyn was an active member at Waynedale United Methodist Church and served on the preschool board after her retirement. She loved spending summers and spending time with family and friends at the lake cottage in Alpena Michigan, where her grandparents initially enjoyed time at their lake home, and then, Marilyn’s parents built their lake home after their retirement. She is survived by her children, Randy (Rene) Janson and Debbie (Harry) Bryant, both of New Haven, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Janson in 2007; and her brother, Wendall Olds. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809. Burial took place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to Waynedale United Methodist Church Preschool. Please visit elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.