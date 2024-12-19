Project Giveback Celebrates 5th Anniversary At PSCU

On Saturday, December 7th, Public Service Credit Union marked a major milestone with the 5th anniversary of Project Giveback, an annual event dedicated to spreading joy and kindness throughout the community. Members were asked to share their holiday wishes and when they did, the credit union’s employees jumped into action. They worked tirelessly to plan, shop, wrap, and set up a magical winter wonderland, filled with surprises and delights for all those invited to attend.

This year’s Project Giveback brought joy to hundreds of individuals when Public Service Credit Union granted their wishes, big and small. From the preschool teacher who wanted hats and gloves to keep her students warm, to the pastor’s wife who needed a new wheelchair to help people get to church. For the foster parents who asked for toys to make Christmas extra special for the kids in their care, and the young boy whose letter to Santa asked only for new boots for his hardworking dad.

“The true spirit of the holiday season is about giving back to others, and that’s why we created Project Giveback.” said Carolyn Mikesell, CEO of Public Service Credit Union. “It’s a powerful reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can bring immense joy and make a lasting impact on our community. We look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”

To capture the excitement of the day, a video was produced, which can be viewed here: mypscu.com/project-giveback-2024

Public Service Credit Union is Fort Wayne’s oldest credit union. Founded in 1932, the full-service financial institution serves over 5,200 members through branch locations in Allen and Huntington counties.