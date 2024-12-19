There’s So Much To Celebrate!

As the year draws to a close, Waynedale stands as a shining example of a community embracing both its traditions and the promise of progress. From festive holiday events to exciting new developments, 2024 has been a remarkable year for our community, and we look forward to what’s to come.

The holiday season brings joy and togetherness to Waynedale once again. The Prairie Grove Chapel Christmas celebration will offer a serene and spiritual gathering for residents to reflect on the season’s meaning. The Waynedale Santa Trolley is sure to bring smiles to young and old, spreading cheer throughout the streets. At Rich’s Restaurant, families can gather for a memorable Santa event, creating magical moments for children and celebrating the season.

This year has also been marked by growth and new opportunities. Several businesses and restaurants have chosen to call Waynedale home, adding to the vibrancy of our community. Salvatori’s Italian Eatery has quickly become a favorite spot for dining out. In Quimby Village, revitalization efforts continue, with new businesses contributing to the area’s improvement. Waynedale is increasingly recognized as a hub for both small businesses and large-scale developments, underscoring the community’s potential.

The groundwork for Waynedale’s future was also laid this year with the beginnings of the Waynedale Improvement Plan and other neighborhood projects. These initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure, public spaces, and quality of life, with significant progress anticipated in the coming year. Housing projects near Miami Middle School have advanced, bringing new homes to the area. Glosson Food Equipment revitalized their storefront, and Aunt Millie’s relocated to Waynedale, contributing to the local economy and adding their festive light displays. Meanwhile, Peter’s continues to brighten the season with its traditional Santa and reindeer lights.

Other notable happenings in 2024 include the reopening of Fox Island Park, restoring a beloved natural retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, The Rink’s opening has transformed a landmark building into a vibrant, family-friendly venue. This year also saw a resurgence in community volunteerism and neighborhood engagement. Residents revitalized neighborhood associations, fostering connections and working together to improve the community. Events like the Shamrock Search and Shop Waynedale brought people together to celebrate local businesses, while the Memorial Day Parade honored our veterans in true Waynedale fashion.

The “Take Some, Leave Some” produce table at The Waynedale News office has continued to serve as a resource for fresh, healthy food and a symbol of community support. This year, The Waynedale News also celebrated an incredible 92 years of service, a testament to the dedication and resilience of this publication in keeping residents informed and connected.

As we reflect on 2024’s achievements, we also look forward to the exciting opportunities awaiting Waynedale in 2025. With the city recognizing Waynedale’s strategic importance and its potential for growth, the community is poised to attract more investment and development. High interest in manufacturing and other industries around the area underscores the need for continued infrastructure and community planning. The coming year promises visible progress on the Waynedale Improvement Plan and a stronger sense of community unity. Waynedale’s future looks brighter than ever, bolstered by the determination of its residents to make it a place where everyone feels proud to live and work.

From all of us at The Waynedale News, thank you for being a part of this remarkable community. May your holiday season be filled with warmth and joy, and may the new year bring peace, prosperity, and continued progress for Waynedale. Here’s to a fantastic 2025!