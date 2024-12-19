Family Volunteer Day Highlights The Power Of Giving Back

November 16th marked the 3rd Annual Family Volunteer Day held at Waynedale UMC. Sponsored by the Volunteer Center and in partnership with Project 216, over 70 people came together to pack 11,016 meals that were then shipped to refugees in Ukraine. Volunteers ranging from age 5 – 85 years young formed seven assembly lines to assemble the meals.

(l-r) Kristi Archbold, Karen Miller & Danielle Sorg

Executive Director of the Volunteer Center, Ani Etter stated, “In this season of giving and sharing, the National Family Volunteer Day event gives families an opportunity to spend time together while helping those in need in our community and beyond. What better way to spend a Saturday morning!”

The goal at Project 216 is to provide the most nutritious meal possible. The Nutri-Plenty® meal contains rice, soy, vegetables, and a Mathile M+ Micronutrients® packet. The meal is very easy to prepare; items required are a pot, spoon, and boiling water. Also, it’s easy to digest. The meal provides a rich source of protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by a malnourished child’s body and mind. Each case of 18 bags costs $65 and equals 216 meals.

Event Development Specialist for Project 216 Ellen Mann, said, “We were honored again this year to partner with the Volunteer Center to provide an opportunity for families to work together to make a difference in the lives of those in need. We’d also like to thank ADM, our soy provider, and Thrivant for funding and Waynedale UMC for additional funding and hosting the event.”

The Volunteer Center is a nonprofit organization that connects people who want to volunteer to other not for profit, civic, and faith-based businesses that need volunteers. They also sponsor several Signature Programs that address critical disparities affecting low to moderate income households and the most vulnerable in our community. These include Coats for Kids, VITA Tax Assistance, Senior Chat, I CAN Volunteer Team and Second Chance Legal Initiative.

Deacon Cindy Garver shared “I could rave about how marvelously organized it all was. I could point to how delicious this scientifically developed nutritious meal is. I could have counted the boxes packed and the number of hungry people who will be fed (you know someone did). Instead, I chose to join in the joy of working together for good, to smile with the smiles of strangers becoming friends, to cheer with the children ringing cow bells to celebrate yet another case of meals packed, to thank God. God created so many good people, who are not only loving their neighbors, but showing love for people in need across the world, as well. So worth it! Praise God!”