Five Safety Tips To Jump-start Your Holiday Season

The holidays are here, and while it’s a time of joy and celebration, we can’t ignore the unique safety risks this time of year can also bring.

“We’re all busy, but it’s worth taking a few moments to prepare, so you can fully enjoy the season,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “Reducing the risk of emergencies through smart traveling, cooking and heating practices can be simple, yet effective for keeping your celebrations safe during the weeks ahead.”

Be a prepared traveler. Know the risk of inclement weather for your trip before you leave home. Listen to the radio or television for the latest weather forecasts and road conditions. If bad weather is forecast, drive only if necessary and always keep your gas tank at least half full. Talk with family about who to call and where to meet in an emergency. Visit ready.gov/plan for tips to get started.

Pack an emergency supply kit. If you’re driving, keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with necessities you may need in case you’re stranded somewhere. If you’re packing for a flight or train ride, consider a small kit in case of emergency: flashlight, batteries, and a spare USB power bank.

Protect against home fire risks. Put working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on every level of your home and inside and outside sleeping areas. Before guests arrive for the holidays check your smoke and CO alarm batteries.

Practice smart cooking. Did you know Christmas is a peak day for home cooking fires? Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, broiling, or boiling food and turn pot handles toward the back of the stove so they won’t get bumped. Clean cooking equipment after each use—crumbs in a toaster or grease on the stove can catch on fire.

Heat your home safely. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from fireplaces, wood stoves, portable heaters and radiators. Always plug space heaters directly into an outlet, and make sure its cord isn’t damaged or frayed. When you leave a room or go to bed, turn heaters off or unplug them.

Learn more about fire safety by visiting the U.S. Fire Administration’s website Prevent Home Fires. You can find even more tips to be #WInterReady this season by visiting ready.gov