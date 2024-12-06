Local Text Ads: December 6 Update
COZY CABIN RETREAT
Cabin sleeps 12+ in a secluded area. Features woods and a pond to ice skate on. Call for more information (260) 433-2856 or (260) 446-1799
SEARCHING FOR NEXT OF KIN
Charles Pierce, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away October 5, 2024. Family and friends are encouraged to contact Midwest Funeral Home 260-496-9600
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting and stump grinding we do about anything you can think of FREE ESTIMATE
Phone : 260-579-7299 /
260-258-6113
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30a-10:30a
Join us for a delicious breakfast on the First Saturday of Each Month!
Cost: Free-Will Offering – No RSVP Required
Serving: Eggs, Bacon, Sausages, Coffee, Orange Juice & Milk
Masonic Lodge No. 739
7039 Elzey St, Ft Wayne
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Call 260-747-535.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior
Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
PUBLIC AUCTION AT DEVON SELF STORAGE, 1121 N Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Property will be sold to satisfy the Owner’s lien for rent under the Indiana Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Property contained in the units will be sold to the highest bidder via an online auction at www.storagetreasures.com. Online bidding will begin on December 12, 2024, at 10am and will continue until December 26, 2024, at 10am, at which time a high bidder will be determined. Devon Self Storage reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. Please refer to www.storagetreasures.com for all other terms and conditions governing the bidding and auction process. Tenant Name — Unit Number — Contents: Percinta Hunter — 066 — Clothing, Furniture; Wendrol Abedi — 365 — Furniture; Nina Baker — 273 — Clothing, Furniture; Michael Crowder — 244 — Furniture; Fargo Bennet — 634 — Clothing, Furniture; Sommer Snow — 214B — Clothing.
