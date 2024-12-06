Expanding Support For 21st Century Scholars

Maybe one of the best examples of what Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program was designed to do when it launched in 1990 can be found at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The program, which helps students from families that meet certain income eligibility guidelines, pays up to 100% of tuition at public colleges in Indiana and part of the tuition at private or independent colleges. At PFW, approximately 13% of its students this semester are in school because of a 21st Century Scholarship.

To help PFW further expand what it does to support this segment of its student body – and eligible prospective students who, as of 2023, are now automatically enrolled in the 21st Century Scholars program – the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded the university a $160,000 grant. PFW is using the funds to bolster various resources and services, steps that include the addition of two college success coaches who will focus exclusively on the internal and external elements of the university’s 21st Century Scholars pipeline.

“Through this generous grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, we are able to demonstrate our broader commitment to accessibility, retention, and student success,” said Ryan Wooley, PFW’s associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “With the addition of our two new coaches, PFW can also strengthen its off-campus engagement with area high schools and other important connections across the community.”

Journal Gazette Editorial Page Editor Fred McKissick wrote on Nov. 5: “Research from the Lumina Foundation reveals that individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn, on average, about $1 million more over their lifetime than those with only a high school diploma. This earning potential increases spending power, consumer demand and tax contributions, benefiting the broader economy. States with higher educational attainment typically see lower poverty rates, reduced reliance on public assistance and improved public health outcomes. Every Indiana resident who earns a degree strengthens the state’s economy and enhances societal well-being.”

Because of the 21st Century Scholars program, more than 90,000 low-income high school students in Indiana who are on track to graduate in 2027 and 2028 – well over twice as many as compared to pre-automatic enrollment figures – are now better positioned to reach higher.

PFW’s new college success coaches are Madeline Minobe and DeShawn Woods. Their primary responsibilities will be to engage, support, and retain students who are in school because of the program, while also driving increased enrollment, persistence, degree completion, and the facilitation of high-demand career opportunities.

“By investing in the support for our students who are a part of the 21st Century Scholars program, we are investing in the future of our community,” said Giang Petroviak, PFW’s director of student success initiatives. “This new funding allows us to better assist scholars from the moment they begin exploring college options in high school all the way through to their graduation, empowering them to succeed and earn their Purdue degree here at PFW.”

Wooley and Petroviak were joined by Ron Herrell, PFW’s director of financial aid, during the grant submission process.

Anyone interested in learning more about 21st Century Scholars initiatives at PFW may email 21st@pfw.edu.

