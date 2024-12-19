A Gesture Of Kindness From A Local Student…

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control received a wonderful surprise from a student of Saint Louis Academy in New Haven, IN.

While being part of a family that fosters baby kittens, a love for animals just seems natural. What started as just an idea turned into reality when one student, with his family, approached the school administration with an idea. He suggested offering students the option to donate $1 to wear jeans and an additional $1 to wear a hoodie at school on a specific date in November. Being part of a school which usually requires uniforms, this fundraiser was a big success, raising $236 for the foster department.

“Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is so thankful for this generous donation and for the families who are a part of our foster program. During our busiest months we can have over 300 animals in foster homes, so donations like these are used to purchase much needed supplies. We are also thankful to the school for allowing this act of kindness,” says Foster Coordinator, Gina Thomas.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is an open access shelter and will never turn away an animal. Anyone struggling to care for their animal can contact the shelter for assistance. If you are interested in learning more about how you can donate to the Foster Department, please visit our website at fwacc.org.