Veterans Shrine Celebrates Chapel Opening & Honors Wolf

November 9, 2024, marks a significant day at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum located at 2122 O’Day Road. The Shrine will host two important events: the dedication ceremony for the new Jeanette Sterling Chapel and the re-dedication of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Additionally, a distinguished recognition will be given to W. Paul Wolf, a prominent figure in the community, with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash Award.

The day’s schedule begins at 1:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony for the Jeanette Sterling Chapel. This 1,200-square-foot chapel, located across from the Vietnam Memorial Wall, will serve as a space for small weddings and veterans’ memorial services. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the chapel and learn more about its significance to the veteran community.

At 1:30 p.m., the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be re-dedicated following structural repairs. The wall, an 80% replica of the original in Washington, D.C., was initially installed in May 2021 and remains a poignant tribute to those who served. In recognition of Veterans Day weekend, visitors will be welcomed with refreshments provided by the Board of Directors, who will serve hot dogs, chips, and water at no charge while supplies last.

Greg Bedford, Commander of the Veterans Memorial Shrine, expressed his enthusiasm: “We think Veterans Day weekend is a perfect time to re-dedicate the Vietnam Memorial Wall and open the doors to the public to the Sterling Chapel. It’s been a long time coming to complete all the work on the Chapel, and now it’s time to show it off to the public and all Veterans!”

A highlight of the afternoon will be the presentation of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award to W. Paul Wolf at 2:00 p.m. This award, the highest honor bestowed by the Governor of Indiana, recognizes individuals who have provided distinguished service to the state. The nomination for this accolade was made by Reverend Roger Reece, Executive Pastor of Associated Churches, to honor Wolf’s extensive contributions to Fort Wayne and the veteran community.

W. Paul Wolf, a retired banker and Korean War veteran, played a vital role in the development of the new War History Museum at the Veterans Memorial Shrine and the Korean Soldiers monument at the memorial park. His dedication and philanthropic work have left a lasting impact. Greg Bedford highlighted Wolf’s contributions, saying, “Paul has been instrumental in making the Veterans Shrine a destination for visitors and Veterans alike. He has been a great supporter of all Veterans for a number of years.”

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum welcomes visitors Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The memorial grounds remain open 24/7, and admission is free.