Fort Wayne Native Serves Where Future Navy Warfighters Train

U.S. Navy aerographer’s mates are some of the most highly trained people on the planet, and this training begins at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) located at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Petty Officer 1st Class Pyi Moe, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, joined the Navy nine years ago.

“I joined the Navy to gain work experience,” said Moe. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fort Wayne. “Growing up, I learned to respect others and myself,” said Moe.

Navy aerographer’s mates are experts in meteorology and oceanography who provide environmental information to support Navy missions. They collect, record, and analyze weather and oceanographic information.

Moe is an aviation electronics technician currently stationed at CNATTU Keesler serving as an instructor.

CNATTU Keesler is a training command that falls under Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), the largest shore command in the Navy with more than 24,000 military and staff personnel at more than 624 subordinate activities, sites, talent acquisition groups, stations, and detachments throughout the world. NETC recruits, trains, and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from “street to fleet” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Moe serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Moe has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service. “My proudest accomplishment is buying my own house and being financially stable,” said Moe.

Moe can take pride in serving America through military service. “For me, serving in the Navy means working outside of my hometown and being away from my family,” said Moe.

Moe is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible. “I would like to thank my mother, Yuyu Pyone, for her love and support,” added Moe.

