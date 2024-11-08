Supporting Local Nonprofits During #GivingTuesdayFW

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is excited to announce its 7th annual #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge, inviting community members to support local nonprofits as they raise funds to grow their endowments and secure their futures.

From November 1 to November 20, the Foundation challenges all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Foundation to raise as much as possible. To amplify these efforts, the Community Foundation will match all donations to eligible endowment funds with a 20% match (up to $10,000 per eligible fund), providing a significant boost to these critical organizations.

The top-raising organizations in each of the five pillars of the Let’s Rise! Vision Plan— Connected Community, Inspiring Places, Everyone’s Economy, Lifelong Learning and Healthy Mind & Body —will receive a surprise unrestricted gift on #GivingTuesday, December 3.

A Growing Impact

Over the past several years, our Giving Tuesday campaign along with our Gifts from the Heart brochure, has collectively raised about $2.17M in contributions for 109 agency endowments. By participating in this campaign, community members can help their favorite organizations enhance long-term sustainability and make a lasting impact on our community.

How You Can Participate

All gifts to eligible endowment funds will receive a 20% match (up to $10,000 per eligible fund) from the Community Foundation. This means your generosity will go even further, ensuring a more secure future for these nonprofits.

Additionally, from November 1-20, the top-raising organizations from our five Let’s Rise! Vision plan pillars will receive a special, unrestricted gift on #GivingTuesday, December 3, from the Community Foundation.

To donate, visit the Community Foundation’s website and search for the organization you’d like to support. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps these organizations continue to serve our community for generations to come.

Let’s Rise Together!

Join us in celebrating #GivingTuesday, on December 3, 2024 when we’ll announce the top-raising organizations from each of the five Let’s Rise! pillars and present them with a surprise unrestricted gift.

For more information about the campaign or to donate, visit cfgfw.org/givingtuesday/

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne does three things: help people make their charitable giving more impactful, connect resources to nonprofits through grantmaking and education, and provide leadership to address community needs. The organization connects people and resources daily to build a more vibrant community. As of December 31, 2023, the Community Foundation held charitable assets of approximately $221 Million and awarded more than $10 million in charitable grants and scholarships throughout the same year. Since its formation in 1922, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $194 million in charitable grants. For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website.