Veterans Golf Free On Veterans Day

Veterans and active military personnel are invited to play golf for free at Foster, Shoaff or McMillen Park Golf Courses on Monday, November 11, (electric carts are not included in this special).

Those who wish to play for free are asked to present a military I.D. and schedule a tee time. Tee times may be reserved online. Or you may call your preferred golf course at the number below:

McMillen Park Golf Course: 427-6710, mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course: 427-6745, shoaffgolfcourse.com

Foster Park Golf Course: 427-6735, fostergolfcourse.com

Monday, November 11, will also be the final day of golf for the season at the three Fort Wayne golf courses.

If you’re looking for a great Christmas gift, 2025 season passes are available at 2024 prices until December 31, 2024 at the Main Parks Office (705 East State Blvd).