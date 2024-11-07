Doris Montag

Doris is the writer of her column titled “The History of Ordinary Things.”

My life in retirement is centered on “Collections & Connections”. I continue to install displays for small museums, libraries and public spaces. In 2023, I produced the “History of the Can Opener,” a rare collection of the early utensils from the 1800s to the present. My Dad’s collection of hand planters and husking hooks has been a popular presentation called “Farming Before Tractors”. I will debut “Grandma’s Kitchen Things” from the early 1900s in October. I have available 17 Laugh & Learn sessions with a pop-up display for each. It has been referred to as a Museum on Wheels because I transport the artifacts and props in wheeled suitcases. I have a local following that join me for the fun we share. They say I make history fun!

I am involved in community service work as the Laundress for a non-profit that distributes furnishings and linens for those moving from homelessness to homes. My sister and I design and create oversized one-of-a-kind lap quilts from fabric remnants. They are donated to a local mission to distribute to children, sending love into the world one child at a time. We made 169 in 2023 and will likely beat that number this year. I also read a few grants for the federal government and I seem to travel frequently throughout the States.

I continue to write a monthly column for two senior magazines in addition to Waynedale News. I am always alert for new topics, and will never run out. I can always go to the ‘junk’ drawer to find an ordinary thing. I hope you enjoy my tidbits of history trivia, but I warn you. They never help at a trivia contest. But they can be a conversation starter for a social gathering! Thank you for following my column.

Contact or follow her on Facebook, www.facebook.com/HistoryofOrdinaryThings