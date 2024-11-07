Doris Montag

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Doris is the writer of her column titled “The History of Ordinary Things.”

My life in retirement is centered on “Collections & Connections”. I continue to install displays for small museums, libraries and public spaces. In 2023, I produced the “History of the Can Opener,” a rare collection of the early utensils from the 1800s to the present. My Dad’s collection of hand planters and husking hooks has been a popular presentation called “Farming Before Tractors”. I will debut “Grandma’s Kitchen Things” from the early 1900s in October. I have available 17 Laugh & Learn sessions with a pop-up display for each. It has been referred to as a Museum on Wheels because I transport the artifacts and props in wheeled suitcases. I have a local following that join me for the fun we share. They say I make history fun!

I am involved in community service work as the Laundress for a non-profit that distributes furnishings and linens for those moving from homelessness to homes. My sister and I design and create oversized one-of-a-kind lap quilts from fabric remnants. They are donated to a local mission to distribute to children, sending love into the world one child at a time. We made 169 in 2023 and will likely beat that number this year. I also read a few grants for the federal government and I seem to travel frequently throughout the States.

I continue to write a monthly column for two senior magazines in addition to Waynedale News. I am always alert for new topics, and will never run out. I can always go to the ‘junk’ drawer to find an ordinary thing. I hope you enjoy my tidbits of history trivia, but I warn you. They never help at a trivia contest. But they can be a conversation starter for a social gathering! Thank you for following my column.

Doris is a collector, a storyteller and a free-lance curator whose passion is unlocking the stories in collections from family or private individuals. She develops and installs exhibits in small museums, libraries, and public spaces. And she writes about her experiences in her column, The History of Ordinary Things. > Read Full Biography > More Articles Written By This Writer