Vince is a regular contributor to the newspaper, showcasing local highlights, personal stories, and much more.

Vince LaBarbera is a Fort Wayne native. He attended Cathedral Grade School, Central Catholic High School and is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts. He also earned a master of science degree in journalism and advertising from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Following service with the U.S. Army Reserve for six years, he began a 30-year career in the Public Affairs Department of Indiana Michigan Power Company, Fort Wayne. He also served the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for 15 years as the associate and then director of communications.

Following retirement in 2012, LaBarbera continues to enjoy freelance writing and serving the Radio Reading Service of the Allen County Public Library. He’s also a charter member of the Fort Wayne Area Community Band, playing trumpet and sharing announcing duties, and he is a member of Buglers Across America and the Band Alumni of Notre Dame.

He and his wife, Marty, will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary in January 2025. They are the parents of four children: Michael of Arvada, CO; Gregory (Christina), Vancouver, WA; Timothy (Sarah), Warren, IN and Christine (Timothy) Robbins, New Haven, IN. They have three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The LaBarberas have lived in or near Waynedale for most of their married life. They are active members of St. Therese Catholic Church.