Kasey is the author of the “At The Movies With Kasey” column, a review of current movies and TV series.

Kasey Butcher grew up in Fort Wayne and started writing for The Waynedale News in 2003 when she was a sophomore at Homestead High School. Since then, she earned a B.A. in English from Ball State University and a Ph.D. in American literature from Miami University. Kasey has worked as an English teacher and a library specialist. Now, she tends to a small alpaca farm and writes about literature, nature, and parenting. And about the movies for The Waynedale News, of course. Her favorite films include Little Miss Sunshine, Away We Go, and Strangers on a Train. She enjoys reading mystery novels or nonfiction about animals and the environment, hanging out with her elderly dog, and exploring museums with her family.

Although she has moved around, Kasey loves returning home to Fort Wayne to visit family. Her favorite places in town include Cinema Center, Hyde Bros. Booksellers, Honey Plant, and Parkview Field.