Michael Morrissey
Michael Morrissey is a writer and journalist from Fort Wayne. He attended South Side High School and Northwestern University.
He has written for newspapers in Michigan City, Indiana; Pekin, Illinois; and Bradenton, Florida. He also has written for and edited websites in Florida and San Francisco, California.
He currently resides in Waynedale, where he continues to work as a freelance writer.
