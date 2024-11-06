Camille Garrison

My day job is as a Program Outreach Coordinator for the Volunteer Center on Lake Avenue. I work with a great team and we link volunteers in the community to non-profits, faith based, civic and medical organizations that are in need of volunteers. We also have a number of significant programs such as Coats for Kids, VITA Tax, Second Chance Legal Clinics and the I CAN group of volunteers with developmental disabilities. It is a perfect fit for me.

I love the friendliness and closeness of the Waynedale community and am very passionate about seeing Waynedale prosper.

I serve as chair of the Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks committee and co-chair of the “Rivergreenway Adopt a Trail” two-mile portion of the St. Mary’s Pathway. Winterset Association also supports this cleanup effort year-round. I am also involved in the Annual Walk In Waynedale event held in August. We are fortunate to have a strong group of committed volunteers who help with organized fundraisers such as this.

On the personal side, I am married to my best friend Jack. Our daughter Alicia, and son-in-law Andy have blessed us with a beautiful granddaughter Sadie. We live in Winterset Association which is full of great neighbors. I enjoy walking, biking, scrapbooking and reading.

My church home is Waynedale UMC on Church Street. I serve on several committees within the church and love the outreach we share with the community.

I am also a board member with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. It is very rewarding to be a part of this group that sends Veterans to Washington to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor.