Thursday, November 14, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Writer Biographies

Camille Garrison

Camille Garrison

My day job is as a Program Outreach Coordinator for the Volunteer Center on Lake Avenue. I work with a great team and we link volunteers in the community to non-profits, faith based, civic and medical organizations that are in need of volunteers. We also have a number of significant programs such as Coats for Kids, VITA Tax, Second Chance Legal Clinics and the I CAN group of volunteers with developmental disabilities. It is a perfect fit for me.

I love the friendliness and closeness of the Waynedale community and am very passionate about seeing Waynedale prosper.

I serve as chair of the Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks committee and co-chair of the “Rivergreenway Adopt a Trail” two-mile portion of the St. Mary’s Pathway. Winterset Association also supports this cleanup effort year-round. I am also involved in the Annual Walk In Waynedale event held in August. We are fortunate to have a strong group of committed volunteers who help with organized fundraisers such as this.

On the personal side, I am married to my best friend Jack. Our daughter Alicia, and son-in-law Andy have blessed us with a beautiful granddaughter Sadie. We live in Winterset Association which is full of great neighbors. I enjoy walking, biking, scrapbooking and reading.

Click to advertise on this website

My church home is Waynedale UMC on Church Street. I serve on several committees within the church and love the outreach we share with the community.

I am also a board member with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. It is very rewarding to be a part of this group that sends Veterans to Washington to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor.

Camille Garrison
Latest posts by Camille Garrison (see all)

Camille Garrison

Camille is a community leader, event organizer, trails supporter and more! After working near Waynedale for just over a year, she knew she wanted to call it home. She loves the friendliness and closeness of the community and have grown to be very passionate about seeing Waynedale prosper. > Read Full Biography > More Articles Written By This Writer