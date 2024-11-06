Shawn graduated from Ball State University in 1991 with a degree in finance. He started building his practice with Edward Jones in Waynedale. He has been in the same location since 1992 continuing to build relationships on hard work and the desire to see people fulfill their retirement dreams.

Shawn and his wife, Kristen, have been married for 27 years and have two beautiful daughters, Alex and Jorey. Kristen is an assistant principal and loves working with children. Alex, is a student at the University of Cincinnati and is studying social work. Jorey, is a student at Ball State studying business and finance.

Shawn D Wall

Financial Advisor

(260) 747-5411

6110 Bluffton Road Suite 101

Ft Wayne, IN 46809