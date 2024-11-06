The Waynedale News welcomes The Fort Wayne Ink Spot (FWIS) as a monthly columnist! FWIS is a black-owned, Indiana based newspaper that discusses regional and national stories that highlight individuals in the community as well as topics that affect African Americans (and other minority groups).

This collaboration between The Waynedale News and Fort Wayne Ink Spot was driven by the desire to promote diversity and inclusivity for readers, and to increase awareness and appreciation for the contributions of the black community in the area. The collaboration aims to ensure that the voices and experiences of all residents are represented and heard, fostering unity and understanding among our diverse population.

