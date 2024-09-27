Explore The Science Of Clean Water At ‘Waterworks Funfest’

Prepare for an epic plunge into the hidden world of water treatment! WaterWorks FunFest will take over the Water Pollution Control Plant on Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Water Pollution Control Plant, 2601 Dwenger Avenue. This FREE event promises a fun-filled, educational adventure for the whole family, showcasing the fascinating science that turns our daily bathroom breaks into clean water, ready to flow back into our rivers.

What’s in Store:

Explore “The Science Behind the Flush” with exclusive guided tours that bring the treatment process to life. Begin with a behind-the-scenes look at the screening and pump building, where the magic of wastewater transformation starts. Then, step into the nerve center of the plant — the high-tech control room that manages a whopping 100 million gallons of water every day. Finish off in the laboratory, where you’ll get a microscopic view of the waste-eating bugs hard at work.

This tour promises an eye-opening, jaw-dropping experience that turns the mysterious world of wastewater into a thrilling journey of discovery.

Highlights of the Event:

Interactive Science Exhibits: Engage with exhibitors from Science Central, watershed and environmental groups, river advocates, and more!

MamaJo and the Deep Rock Tunnel: Witness a rock and tools connected to the massive Tunnel Boring Machine that carved Fort Wayne’s Deep Rock Tunnel through bedrock 200 feet underground.

Big Rigs in Action: See the utility’s fleet in action, including a demonstration of remote-controlled camera trucks that explore over 1,400 miles of pipes, powerful vacuum trucks, and even a Fort Wayne Fire Department truck. Kids and adults alike will be awed by these massive machines!

Games, Food, and Fun: Enjoy oversized games with prizes, the award-winning Cloudburst Game, live music, and delicious offerings from food trucks — “Carmelita Ice Cream & Restaurant” and “Smokin’ J’s Egg Rolls.”

Bring the family for a day of discovery, learning, and fun as you uncover the mysteries of water treatment. Then, take home an added benefit by grabbing some nutrient-rich biosolids for your garden.

Whether you’re curious about the magic behind wastewater treatment, eager to see some heavy-duty trucks in action, or just looking for a unique way to spend a Saturday, WaterWorks FunFest has something for everyone.

Join us for this one-of-a-kind event and see how science, engineering and community come together to protect our water and environment.

Sponsored by Fox Contractors, CL&S, Solential, Ottenweller Construction, Quasar Energy Group, BL Anderson, Parker Wrecker, and Xylem.