Learn At The Solar 101 Workshop

As the conversation around renewable energy continues to grow, residents of Allen County are invited to delve deeper into the topic of solar energy at the upcoming Solar Siting 101 workshop. Organized by Solar United Neighbors, this informative event is scheduled for Monday, October 7, from 1:00 PM to 2:15 PM at the Foellinger Foundation in Fort Wayne.

With increasing interest in solar power, particularly in utility-scale solar developments, the community has raised many questions and concerns. From potential environmental impacts to the economic benefits and community health implications, solar energy is a topic of both interest and debate. Unfortunately, not all information circulating about solar farms is accurate, which is why this workshop aims to provide clear, factual insights.

The Solar Siting 101 workshop is designed as a comprehensive guide for anyone curious about solar energy. Whether you’re a homeowner considering solar panels, a community member concerned about the implications of solar farms, or simply interested in learning more, this event will cover a wide range of topics. Attendees will gain an understanding of the basics of solar energy, including how solar panels work and the benefits they bring to communities. The workshop will also introduce common terminology used in solar ordinances, which can often be confusing for those new to the subject. Importantly, the session will address and debunk several myths surrounding solar energy, providing participants with the tools to communicate the positive aspects of solar development effectively. The process of adapting a county ordinance to support solar development will also be discussed, offering valuable insights into how local policies can shape the future of renewable energy in Allen County.

Leading the workshop is Brian Flory of Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting solar energy initiatives. Known for their vendor-neutral and project-neutral stance, Solar United Neighbors advocates for community-driven solar power, ensuring that residents have access to reliable information and resources. In addition to Solar United Neighbors, the event is supported by several local and state organizations committed to environmental conservation and civic engagement, including the Fort Wayne chapter of the League of Women Voters, Indiana Conservation Voters, Earth Charter Indiana, and Citizen’s Action Coalition.

The Solar Siting 101 workshop will be held in the Newsroom at the Foellinger Foundation, located at 520 E Berry St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. The event is free to attend, and participants are encouraged to bring their questions and curiosity. For more information and to register for the event, please visit tinyurl.com/4a7zjusc

This workshop represents a unique opportunity for Allen County residents to learn more about solar energy and its potential benefits for their community. By attending, participants can engage with experts, dispel common misconceptions, and become more informed advocates for renewable energy in their neighborhoods.