Children’s Author, Leah Johnson To Lead Community Conversation

The Allen County Public Library is pleased to present a conversation with Leah Johnson on Monday, October 7 at the Main Library. The conversation with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award honoree is part of the Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program, powered by Indiana Humanities and made possible through the generosity of Glick Philanthropies.

Indiana author, Leah Johnson, has written award-winning books for children and young adults. Her bestselling debut YA novel, You Should See Me in a Crown, was a Stonewall Honor Book, and the inaugural Reese’s Book Club YA pick. In 2021, TIME named You Should See Me in a Crown one of the 100 Best Young Adult Books of All Time. Leah’s essays and cultural criticism can be found in Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Cosmopolitan among others. She is also the author of, Ellie Engle Saves Herself, from Disney-Hyperion. When she’s not writing, you can find her at Loudmouth Books, her Indianapolis-based independent bookstore that specializes in highlighting the work of marginalized authors and uplifting challenged books.

The conversation with Johnson at the Main Library is free and open to the public.

“We’re so excited to welcome an author of Leah Johnson’s caliber to our library,” says ACPL Director of Community Partnerships and Programs Beth Boatright. “Her books have touched so many young people in profound ways and we cannot wait to listen and learn from her.”

For more information, visit acpl.libnet.info/event/11057076

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 4.2 million items borrowed annually.

Indiana Humanities awarded 30 nonprofit organizations (libraries, schools, museums, etc.) the opportunity to host an honoree of the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. This program is powered by Indiana Humanities and made possible with the support of Glick Philanthropies.

The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards celebrate the best books by Indiana authors written in eight different categories and published during the previous two years. Winners receive a $5,000 prize, a physical award featuring Indiana limestone and the opportunity to make a $500 gift to an Indiana public library. Winning and shortlisted books were selected by panels of judges, including former winners, writers, educators, scholars, local bookstore owners and librarians.

Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Learn more at indianahumanities.org.