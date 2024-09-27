The History Center’s Upcoming Lecture Series Begins Oct. 6

The History Center is proud to announce the presenters for the 2024-2025 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series. All lectures are held at 2pm at the History Center and are free to the public. All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation.

The History Center will begin the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series on Sunday, October 6. “The 2024 Election in Context,” will be presented by Michael Wolf. This lecture will highlight how the 2024 election is unique in many dramatic ways. That said, even the dramatic shifts highlight how the strange rules of our elections actually fit this year into long-term historical trends. Tracking the change and historical consistencies of the American electorate and political parties provides an important perspective of American democracy moving forward.

The 2024-2025 schedule of speakers is as follows:

October 6, 2024: Michael Wolf – The 2024 Election in Context

November 3, 2024: Andrew Downs – A Cautionary Tale of ‘Truth’ In Legislation

January 5, 2025: Nancy Carlson Dodd – Picturesque Lindenwood Cemetery

February 2, 2025: Roberta F. Ridley – His-Story, Our Story and Fort Wayne

March 2, 2025: Suzanne LaVere – Spectacles, Politics, and Patriotism: Cultural Uses of Joan of Arc in

Fort Wayne and Beyond

April 6, 2025: Curtis R. Sylvester – Genealogical Research Using Church Records

May 4, 2025: Alec Johnson – History and Impact of Landscape Architecture in Fort Wayne

June 1, 2025: Allison DePrey Singleton – Tracing the Paths: Indiana Migration and Discoveries

The History Center serves present and future generations by collecting, preserving, and sharing historic artifacts, documents, and images that describe the people, places, and events that define Fort Wayne and Allen County history.