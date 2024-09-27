Girl Scouts To Host STEM Expo On Oct. 19

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will hold its ninth annual STEM Expo, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, in the Walb International Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All girls in grades K-12 are invited; Girl Scout membership is not required. All participants will earn a Girl Scout STEM Career Exploration badge. Register in advance for FREE at gsnim.org.

The STEM Expo aims to break down barriers and foster a love for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) disciplines among girls in the community.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with dozens of area businesses and exhibitors, experiment with hands-on activities, and learn from accomplished female STEM professionals who will share their insights and journeys in interactive breakout sessions.

“Research tells us that girls face many barriers to engaging with STEM — from early misconceptions like ‘math is for boys’ to the underrepresentation of women in STEM careers. Our STEM Expo is designed to combat these barriers by providing fun, accessible STEM experiences to all girls, whether they’re Girl Scouts or not.” said Chief Executive Officer Sharon Pohly. “We want every attendee to leave with a newfound enthusiasm for learning and a sense of empowerment to pursue their dreams.”

In addition to the exciting activities and exhibits, the STEM Expo presents an incredible opportunity for businesses and organizations to show their support for empowering girls in STEM. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available, allowing companies to align themselves with this important cause and showcase their commitment to diversity, education, and the future of innovation. Contact development@gsnim.org for more information.

Don’t miss this unforgettable event that will inspire, educate, and entertain. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 19, 2024, and get ready to embark on a journey of exploration and empowerment! For more information about the STEM Expo and to pre-register, please visit gsnim.org.

STEM Expo participants interact with exhibitors who lead girls through interactive tabletop activities exploring engineering, robotics, animal science, nature, 3D printing, and more!