Try A Classical Cuisine Dinner

The Waynedale News Staff

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the community to experience French-inspired cuisine during the Classical Cuisine dinner series. Hospitality Administration students write the menu and cook the meals to gain experience in a real-world restaurant setting.

Each dinner will feature a different menu with three courses including an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Dinners at $25 per person. Reservations are required, and only 30 spots are available each night.

To RSVP before spots are filled, visit link.ivytech.edu/dinners.

Dinners start at 6, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, and 7 p.m. nightly Fall 2024 classical cuisine (Ivy Tech)

  • September 5, 2024
  • September 12, 2024
  • September 26, 2024
  • October 3, 2024

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus at the Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier Hospitality Room, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46805 (Park in the north lot, which faces Coliseum Blvd. and enter through Door 24).

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns with the needs of the community.

