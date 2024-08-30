Try A Classical Cuisine Dinner

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the community to experience French-inspired cuisine during the Classical Cuisine dinner series. Hospitality Administration students write the menu and cook the meals to gain experience in a real-world restaurant setting.

Each dinner will feature a different menu with three courses including an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Dinners at $25 per person. Reservations are required, and only 30 spots are available each night.

To RSVP before spots are filled, visit link.ivytech.edu/dinners.

Dinners start at 6, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, and 7 p.m. nightly Fall 2024 classical cuisine (Ivy Tech)

September 5, 2024

September 12, 2024

September 26, 2024

October 3, 2024

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus at the Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier Hospitality Room, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46805 (Park in the north lot, which faces Coliseum Blvd. and enter through Door 24).

