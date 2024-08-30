Tribute Event Shines Spotlight On Everyday Heroes

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold Tribute Dinner on September 11, 2024.

Tribute Dinner is an inspirational night to pay tribute to brave cancer survivors, dedicated caregivers, exceptional physicians and nurses, and beloved friends and family who have passed.

This year, Tribute Dinner shines a spotlight on the everyday heroes who selflessly take on a caregiver role to support a loved one with cancer. Cancer Services is also celebrating 80 years of serving as this community’s response when friends and neighbors are impacted by cancer.

Elizabeth Henry-Guevara and Mike Stone, two local caregivers, will speak at Tribute Dinner and share their experiences and perspectives of caring for a loved one with a cancer diagnosis.

Elizabeth Henry-Guevara was born and raised in Fort Wayne. She carries on her family’s deep-rooted values of public service and passion for helping people through her career in healthcare. She has worked at Parkview Hospital for 13 years as an Occupational Therapy Assistant. She is a busy mother of two young daughters. She is also the daughter of the late Mayor Tom and Cindy Henry. She was caregiver for both her parents during their cancer experience and graciously welcomed the community to grieve with her family when her mother died of pancreatic cancer in January and her father died of stomach cancer in March. Elizabeth is grateful to have the opportunity to share her caregiving experiences with the hope that she can help others understand the process, especially with their loved ones.

Mike Stone, Ph.D. is renowned in the local nonprofit community. He is the author of several books on nonprofit strategic planning, including “From the Inside Out: A Nonprofit’s Guide to Meaningful Strategy.” He is also the founder of Stone Consulting, which specializes in strategic planning and nonprofit management. Mike and his wife, LouAnn, are the parents of Aaron Stone. Aaron died in March 2017 at the age of 18 after a courageous battle with rhabdomyosarcoma. To honor their witty and musically talented son, the Stones created The Aaron M. Stone Memorial Fund, which provides instruments and music scholarships to allow young people to pursue their musical passion.

Dirk Rowley, evening anchor with WANE 15, will emcee the event. All proceeds from the event benefit local people with cancer who seek help from Cancer Services.

The event will be held at Parkview Mirro Event and Conference Center 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 on September 11, 2024 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $125/person or $900 for a table of 8. Register online at cancer-services.org/event/tributedinner24/

Special thanks to the following Tribute Dinner sponsors: 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, LC Nature Park, Master Spas, Parco, Inc., Parrish Leasing, and Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

In 2024, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana celebrates 80 years of operation. Eighty years ago, a group of caring community members decided they couldn’t turn their back on those struggling with cancer. That one decision, to simply say “I want to help,” has blossomed into a safe place for thousands of families to rest, laugh, and be themselves.

For more information, visit cancer-services.org.