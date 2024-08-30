Library Reveals New Vision With ‘Maker Spaces’

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is thrilled to announce a transformative new vision for its system-wide Maker spaces. Since 2014, the Library has housed a large MakerLab at the Main Library and a satellite MakerLab at the Georgetown branch. Earlier this year, it launched expanded programming at three Mini MakerLabs at the Hessen Cassel, Pontiac, and Shawnee branches. The Library announced that these programs will all be rebranded with new services added under the system-wide banner of The Studios at the Library.

“This new identity of ‘The Studios at the Library’ allows us to expand the vision of our Maker spaces to encompass the full range of innovation that happens in the labs,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier, “This includes technological exploration, entrepreneurial discovery, audiovisual content creation, and artistic expression. Over the last ten years technologies have changed, and our community has evolved, so this is the perfect time to evolve our services with them!”

The new vision aligns with the Library’s 2024-28 strategic plan, “Allen County’s Window to Lifelong Learning and Discovery”. The plan specifically tasks the Library with expanding Makers Lab services and enhancing partnerships and library support for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The vision includes a comprehensive expansion and enhancement of the Main Maker Lab, which will soon occupy a newly renovated space previously held by Dunkin’ Donuts. The redevelopment will create a larger, more accessible, and flexible studio space designed to inspire creativity and innovation in art, technology, and audio/video production. The revamped facility will serve as a cutting-edge workspace providing patrons with state-of-the-art tools, engaging programs, DIY projects, equipment check-out, niche software, and opportunities to collaborate with other creators.

The new space will host the existing 3D printing and scanning services, DVD/VHS conversion tools, and vinyl cutting equipment, but it will also boast expanded access to audiovisual content creation services and equipment. This includes a new state-of-the-art podcast recording booth to join the existing vocal recording booth. The Library’s Studio B will also be available for video/film production. This space includes studio lighting, green screen, and a full control room. The Studio at the Library will make necessary editing equipment, software, and training opportunities available for patrons interested in audiovisual content production for entrepreneurial, personal, and community media purposes.

Furthermore, The Don Wood Foundation recently awarded a $122,213 grant to the Library to bolster the initiative with new equipment, analysis, and services upon its launch. The grant will fund a laser cutting/engraving machine, new 3-D printers, and STEM project kits at the Main Library; a new fleet of laptops at all Studio locations; and a landscape analysis including a research trip to learn from similar work at labs across the country.

“The Don Wood Foundation is proud to partner with a valuable community resource, the Allen County Public Library,” said Laura Macknick, president and CEO, Don Wood Foundation. “Investments in growing, improving, or starting Maker spaces at multiple library branches aligns with our interest in increasing lifelong learning opportunities for everyone. We are excited to contribute to the expansion of equipment and services for the broader community, such as having five area libraries soon affording more people opportunities to explore new technology, equipment, and STEM-related activities.”

The construction project has been managed by the ACPL’s Chief Operating Officer Kim Bolan, a national expert in library space planning. Local construction partners include Moake Park Group, Inc., Matson Consulting Engineers, Inc., and ACB General Contractor. It has been funded by budget dollars from the Library’s Capital Projects budget. Construction is slated for completion in late 2024. The new space will open in early 2025.

For more information about ACPL’s Maker Labs, programs, and available equipment please visit acpl.info/maker-labs.