McDonald’s Raises $3K For Families Of Vivar & Pizano

On Friday, July 19, 2024, the McDonald’s on South Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne hosted a heartfelt fundraiser in memory of Mayra Vivar and Fernando Pizano, who tragically lost their lives in a recent car accident. The event brought together the local community, raising a total of $3,002 to support the grieving families.

Over the course of 12 hours, McDonald’s generously donated 15% of all sales, totaling $2,052, to the cause. Additionally, $950 in cash donations was collected from customers who visited the restaurant to show their support.

Mayra Vivar, a dedicated manager at the South Anthony Boulevard McDonald’s, was remembered fondly for her kindness and commitment to both her team and the Fort Wayne community. “Mayra was more than just a manager at our restaurant; she was a part of our family,” said Danya Amos, Mid Manager of McDonald’s. “Her warmth, dedication, and genuine care for everyone she met made a profound impact on our team and our customers. We are deeply saddened by her loss and the loss of Fernando. This fundraiser is a small way for us to honor their memories and provide support to their families during this incredibly difficult time.”

The event saw an outpouring of support from the local community, highlighting the strong bond between the McDonald’s team and its customers. In addition to the funds raised at the event, a GoFundMe page has been set up to further support the families of Mayra Vivar and Fernando Pizano.

McDonald’s USA and the South Anthony Boulevard location extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who participated in the event, either by making a purchase or donating directly, for their generosity and support during this time of loss.

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves millions of customers daily with a variety of menu options made from quality ingredients. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners.