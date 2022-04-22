Saturday, April 23, 2022
The Waynedale News

Earth Day Conference – Saturday, April 23

The Waynedale News Staff

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, will be one of the Keynote Presenters at the Earth Day conference, “We Are the Earth: Environmental Justice is a Moral Imperative (Global, National, Local)” on Saturday, April 23, 8:45-1:30, at Plymouth Congregational Church UCC, 501 West Berry Street, 46802.

The Poor People’s Campaign has picked up the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in addressing a number of the interlocking evils afflicting our country, including ecological devastation.

The other nationally-known Keynoter is Malik Yakini, Cofounder and Executive Director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network, one of whose projects is operating a 7-acre farm in urban Detroit, and a co-founder of the National Black Food and Justice Alliance.

The conference will also feature workshops offered by local environmental justice organizations: the Sierra Club, Little River Wetlands Project, Indiana Poor People’s Campaign, and the Midwest Building Decarbonization Coalition and Faith in Place (formerly Hoosier Interfaith Power & Light).

Finally, many other local social, environmental, and food justice groups will have displays with information about their work in our community. Light refreshments and drinks will be offered throughout the day.

Individual Registrations are $20 for the entire day, $5 for Student Registrations. You can also become a Partner with attendant benefits.
You can find registration or other information at: www.indianacmep.org.

The conference is being sponsored by the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace.

