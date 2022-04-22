‘Spring Into Making’ Workshops

“Spring Into Making!” is the theme describing nearly 30 hands-on workshops and demonstrations taking place at TekVenture Public Art & Technology Workshops beginning 11 April and running through 4 June 2022. A sampling of workshops include: Free Intro to Clayworking and PIT Firing in the CLAYWORX facility, and five introductory Blacksmithing workshops including Embellishment of Iron Pieces, and two welding workshops including Hark, Hark, The Arc! taught by Master Blacksmith, Brett Wilds in the HOTSHOP. Diagnosing with a Digital Multimeter, CNC: How Computers Control Motion, Prius Hybrid Battery Renovation, Installation and Testing are among others in ELECTROWORX. Meet Your Car and Get Acquainted is in THE GARAGE, and a recurring script-reading gathering Script Jam Potluck is in the ZONE.

“Shop Class for Artists” is a set of seven workshops meeting on Wednesday evenings at 6:00 PM focusing on basic technical subjects of interest to artists they might have missed in High School, or even art school, including: Your Basic Hand Tools, Then Your Basic Power Tools mentored by local restoration carpenter, Charlie Loew, Framing and Stretching Canvases by artist Chas Davis, Painting Fantasy Landscapes by artist Bridget O’Brian, and Basic Electrification and Lighting by sculptor Frank Geiser are among others.

Of special interest is a demonstration of a touring solar-powered electric quadricycle invented and built by robotics engineer Jack Farver that will be a feature of the Solar Electrics Off The Grid demonstration by electrical engineer, Peter Bolakowski on Saturday April 30 at 1:00 PM.

The full offering of workshops may be accessed at www.tekventure.org/workshops and tickets for access to the workshops may be obtained through www.EventBrite.com. Members of TekVenture receive a 20% discount on workshop tickets. Everyone must register in advance for all workshops.

A 17-year-old non-profit member organization, TekVenture is located at 1550 Griffin Street just East and South of the Tecumseh bridge and next to the “Beach Volleyball” courts near Downtown Fort Wayne and comprises nearly 15,000 sq. ft. of workshops, tools and facilities for making art and “other things.”