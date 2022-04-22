Community Meeting: Foster Park Golf Course

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will host two public meetings to gather input on upgrades and improvements to the Foster Park Golf Course that opened originally in 1928. This is an important step in the process of creating a comprehensive Master Plan for the course which will be used to guide future development leading up to and beyond its 100th anniversary. The meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be held in the Indian Village Park’s Sears Pavilion at 1701 Bluffton Road.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director Steve McDaniel said “we are looking for ideas from the public on improvements to Foster Park’s Golf Course. This includes amenities, practice facilities, course rerouting, clubhouse location, and landscape treatments. We also want feedback on solutions to water drainage issues. This is your opportunity to tell us about your experiences with the golf course at Foster Park.”

This effort is in the early stages, and it begins with community involvement. The public is invited to share ideas and concerns regarding how Foster Park Golf Course can continue to be a flourishing attraction. Those who cannot attend the public meetings are encouraged to complete an online survey that will be available at www.fortwayneparks.org in the near future.

Masks are recommended inside city and park facilities but are no longer required as of March 1, 2022.