Building Vibrant Communities Event

A weekend event to improve our community.

Everyone is invited to join with friends, families, colleagues, and neighbors to explore a vision of a more unified community. This is one of many conferences happening world-wide to initiate a process for local change where everyone can work together for the betterment of the community.

The weekend gathering will be held at the Landmark Centre, 6222 Ellison Rd, Fort Wayne. Each day will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for everyone that attends. Each day will include music, arts activities, presentations, small-group consultations, and the planning of acts of service to our neighbors and community. Special programs for children and junior youth are also part of the session.

A guiding quote of the conference is, “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” The sole purpose of this historic event is to draw together people of multiple beliefs and backgrounds to dream about, envision, and begin to build a community that reduces the feelings of separateness and to build a better sense of connection.

Please come and contribute to the discussion!

The conference is being sponsored by the Fort Wayne Baha’i community.

Visit this website by April 26 to register: www.Bahais-FortWayne.com

If you have questions, contact 260-444-9702 or BahaisFortWayne@gmail.com