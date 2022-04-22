Saturday, April 23, 2022
Michelle Chambers Named New Executive Director

Young Scholars Academy (YSA) is pleased to announce Michelle Chambers as its new executive director.

Young Scholars Academy is an intensive academic enrichment program for students in Northeast Indiana who aspire to attend college. It was founded by Richard D. Waterfield, Former Chair of Waterfield Mortgage, and Jonathan Hancock, former Head of School for Canterbury School, along with Cookye Rutledge, former faculty member of Fort Wayne Community Schools. YSA strives to make college more accessible to all students, raise the standards of scholarship, develop character in students, and establish a community that serves others and gives back to the world.

“We are honored to welcome Michelle Chambers to YSA,” said Waterfield. “Her collaborative leadership style and passion for making a positive impact are tremendous assets that will serve our organization well.”

The Young Scholars Academy connects students with the experiences necessary to find the college that best fits their aspirations and talents. Academy students continue to study in their current public, private, parochial, or home school while working with YSA. Over the past nine years, YSA has developed into an IRS-approved non-profit organization with an active board of community leaders and educators. In addition, YSA has begun joint ventures with both Purdue Fort Wayne and Canterbury School to further its mission to help motivated students achieve their educational goals.

“As a former business owner and current city councilwoman, it is my personal mission to ensure that every person I encounter and every community I touch is made better by my service and leadership,” said Chambers.

Founded in 2012, Young Scholar’s Academy (YSA) exists to help highly motivated, under-served students discover the benefits of obtaining a college education; successfully navigate the complex college admissions process; matriculate to the college campus of their choice; and discover their inner greatness to change the world. YSA offers under-served students personalized educational and socio-emotional support which will provide the academic preparation, boldness, tenacity, and mental acumen to pursue a college degree.

