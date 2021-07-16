YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT JA MARKETPLACE

Area youth will be open for business to sell their goods and services at the Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Marketplace on Saturday, July 17 from 9:00 –to 1:00 pm at the corner of Barr and Berry Streets.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana is providing this opportunity for school aged youth through college age to participate in a one-day marketplace which gives young entrepreneurs an opportunity to promote their existing business or try their hand at business ownership. Booth spaces for each businesses will be available for customers to shop the wide variety of unique, hand crafted goods and services such as bath bombs, baked goods, jewelry, dog treats and toys, original art, t-shirts, and potted plants, just to name a few. The young entrepreneurs range in age from 8 to 23 and represent Allen and surrounding counties.

This year, Junior Achievement has partnered with the YNLI Farmers Market to provide an established venue that provides these young business owners with significant sales potential.

Many young people do not think of business ownership as a viable career option. Research shows that only 30% of teens, for example, would even consider starting a business, stating that it’s “too risky” and that there’s “not enough money in it.” To create a new generation of innovative thinkers and entrepreneurs, students from a young age must be taught about the opportunities and rewards of entrepreneurship.

“Helping to encourage, support and develop entrepreneurship is vitally important to our community, and Junior Achievement is excited to bring this opportunity to the youth of the Fort Wayne and surrounding areas”, says Karen Cooper, Vice President of Capstone Experiences. “We encourage the community to come and shop the marketplace and encourage area youth to embrace being business owners.”

To find out more, go to www.juniorachievement.org/web/junior-achievement-of-northern-indiana/young-entrepreneur-marketplace