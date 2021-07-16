CHORALFEST RETURNS JULY 26-30

After shifting its annual Choralfest to a virtual event last year due to COVID-19, the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) is thrilled to host Choralfest 2021 in person, July 26-30. This year’s theme is Passport: A World of Music. The week-long day camp at the Purdue Fort Wayne Rhinehart Music Center will welcome nearly 225 new and returning FWCC members to a week filled with music and more.

The annual camp is the kick-off event for the upcoming 2021-22 FWCC season. Six of the seven ensembles will meet as individual choirs and as a combined group. The week serves as an opportunity for the singers to meet one another or renew friendships, begin their work as a choir, and experience other areas of the arts through various activities and guest artists. This year, Choralfest will offer art classes focused on art from around the world, folk dance, drama, Taiko drumming taught by Fort Wayne Taiko, ukulele, piano, and chimes, in addition to the many opportunities to sing.

“We are so glad to be back in person for Choralfest this year,” said Jonathan Busarow, Executive Artistic Director. “While we adapted last year, there’s nothing quite like coming together to learn and sing. We are looking forward to a week of fun, getting to know students, building friendships, and working with each singer on a more personal level to further our mission.”

The week culminates in a free public concert in the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, Franke Park, Friday, July 30, 7:00 pm, and will feature music from Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Austria, Africa, Japan, Germany, and France.

The performance is part of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation music series and is open to the public.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir teaches music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir contributes to the community’s cultural environment by providing opportunities to experience the unique beauty of 225 professionally trained young voices.